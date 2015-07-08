Below are the Union County arrests for 08-31-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hammonds, Draco Wyatt
|Arrest Date
|08/31/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Safekeeping Other Agency ( ),
|Description
|Hammonds, Draco Wyatt (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Safekeeping Other Agency ( ), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2023 19:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Cowick, T A
|Name
|Sawyer, Alex Nicole
|Arrest Date
|08/31/2023
|Court Case
|202305763
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Sawyer, Alex Nicole (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2023 21:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Porter, Samuel Earl
|Arrest Date
|08/31/2023
|Court Case
|202305763
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Porter, Samuel Earl (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2023 21:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Ambriz-yepez, Hector David
|Arrest Date
|08/31/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Ambriz-yepez, Hector David (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2023 22:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M
|Name
|Foster, Cameron Paul
|Arrest Date
|08/31/2023
|Court Case
|202306462
|Charge
|1) Felony Possession Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Foster, Cameron Paul (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5800-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/s Potter Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 8/31/2023 00:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Biley, Maksim V
|Arrest Date
|08/31/2023
|Court Case
|202306463
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Biley, Maksim V (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 200-BLK Aylesbury Ln, Indian Trail, MA, on 8/31/2023 05:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Carpenter, K M