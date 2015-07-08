Below are the Union County arrests for 08-31-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hammonds, Draco Wyatt
Arrest Date 08/31/2023
Court Case
Charge Safekeeping Other Agency ( ),
Description Hammonds, Draco Wyatt (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Safekeeping Other Agency ( ), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2023 19:43.
Arresting Officer Cowick, T A

Name Sawyer, Alex Nicole
Arrest Date 08/31/2023
Court Case 202305763
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Sawyer, Alex Nicole (W /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2023 21:07.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Porter, Samuel Earl
Arrest Date 08/31/2023
Court Case 202305763
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Porter, Samuel Earl (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2023 21:10.
Arresting Officer Griffin, K

Name Ambriz-yepez, Hector David
Arrest Date 08/31/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Ambriz-yepez, Hector David (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 8/31/2023 22:15.
Arresting Officer Smith, S M

Name Foster, Cameron Paul
Arrest Date 08/31/2023
Court Case 202306462
Charge 1) Felony Possession Marijuana (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Foster, Cameron Paul (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Felony Possession Marijuana (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 5800-BLK Waxhaw Hwy/s Potter Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 8/31/2023 00:53.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Biley, Maksim V
Arrest Date 08/31/2023
Court Case 202306463
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Biley, Maksim V (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 200-BLK Aylesbury Ln, Indian Trail, MA, on 8/31/2023 05:36.
Arresting Officer Carpenter, K M