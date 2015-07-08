Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-01-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SANDERS, ERNEST
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 10/6/1977
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-01 00:57:00
Court Case 23CR400723
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name ROBERTSON, JON
Arrest Type
DOB 12/22/2003
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-01 11:00:00
Court Case 23CR380833
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000

Name CLIFTON, JONATHAN LARENTA
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 6/14/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-01 03:09:00
Court Case 23CR400527
Charge Description TRESPASS – FORCIBLE
Bond Amount

Name TOWNSEND, RANDY
Arrest Type
DOB 9/16/1985
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-01 11:40:00
Court Case 21CRS004317
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000

Name WALTON, KEITH DONALD
Arrest Type
DOB 12/30/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-01 03:48:00
Court Case 23CR400748-1
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000

Name DURAN, WILSON RAFAEL-SUAREZ
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 8/21/1982
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-01 07:30:00
Court Case 22CR716878-1
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500