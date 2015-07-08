Below are the Union County arrests for 09-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Byrum, Cordez Dewayne
Arrest Date 09/01/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Byrum, Cordez Dewayne (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2023 06:27.
Arresting Officer Parker, C S

Name Wright, Michael Quon
Arrest Date 09/01/2023
Court Case 202305755
Charge 1) Impersonate Officer (M) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Wright, Michael Quon (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Impersonate Officer (M) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2500-BLK Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2023 09:26.
Arresting Officer Crump, J

Name Maldovan, Lacie Naomi
Arrest Date 09/01/2023
Court Case
Charge Fel Prob Viol Out Of County, F (F),
Description Maldovan, Lacie Naomi (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fel Prob Viol Out Of County, F (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2023 09:40.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Long, Ray Neal
Arrest Date 09/01/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (Quick Dip), M (M),
Description Long, Ray Neal (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2023 11:23.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Rushing, Kelly Michelle
Arrest Date 09/01/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Rushing, Kelly Michelle (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2023 12:07.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Wright, Michael Quon
Arrest Date 09/01/2023
Court Case 202305768
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Wright, Michael Quon (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2500-BLK Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2023 10:00.
Arresting Officer Crump, J