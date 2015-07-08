Below are the Union County arrests for 09-01-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Byrum, Cordez Dewayne
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Byrum, Cordez Dewayne (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2023 06:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Wright, Michael Quon
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2023
|Court Case
|202305755
|Charge
|1) Impersonate Officer (M) And 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Wright, Michael Quon (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Impersonate Officer (M) and 2) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2500-BLK Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2023 09:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Crump, J
|Name
|Maldovan, Lacie Naomi
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fel Prob Viol Out Of County, F (F),
|Description
|Maldovan, Lacie Naomi (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fel Prob Viol Out Of County, F (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2023 09:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Long, Ray Neal
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (Quick Dip), M (M),
|Description
|Long, Ray Neal (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (quick Dip), M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2023 11:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Rushing, Kelly Michelle
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Kelly Michelle (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2023 12:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Wright, Michael Quon
|Arrest Date
|09/01/2023
|Court Case
|202305768
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Wright, Michael Quon (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 2500-BLK Riverside Ln, Monroe, NC, on 9/1/2023 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Crump, J