Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-02-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TAYLOR, BENJAMIN JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|10/18/1989
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-02 01:40:00
|Court Case
|23CR401858-1
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|FIORILLO, JULIA ANNE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|4/20/1983
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-02 12:27:00
|Court Case
|23CR402065
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COOK, MICHAEL ANDREW
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|9/19/1986
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-02 04:02:00
|Court Case
|23CR401885-1
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3500
|Name
|JENKINS, YAKIM KEREEM
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|7/1/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-02 15:38:00
|Court Case
|22CRS009370
|Charge Description
|PROBATION VIOLATION – OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|BREVARD, SHAVETTE ANNA
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|9/21/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-02 03:17:00
|Court Case
|23CR401906-1
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STAFFORD, JAMIL RASHA
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|11/20/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-02 15:16:00
|Court Case
|23CR401900-1
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|15000