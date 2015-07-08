Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-02-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TAYLOR, BENJAMIN JOSEPH
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 10/18/1989
Height 6.2
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-02 01:40:00
Court Case 23CR401858-1
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 5000

Name FIORILLO, JULIA ANNE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 4/20/1983
Height 5.6
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-02 12:27:00
Court Case 23CR402065
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name COOK, MICHAEL ANDREW
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 9/19/1986
Height 6.4
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-02 04:02:00
Court Case 23CR401885-1
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3500

Name JENKINS, YAKIM KEREEM
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 7/1/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-02 15:38:00
Court Case 22CRS009370
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION – OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 5000

Name BREVARD, SHAVETTE ANNA
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/21/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-02 03:17:00
Court Case 23CR401906-1
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name STAFFORD, JAMIL RASHA
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 11/20/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-02 15:16:00
Court Case 23CR401900-1
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 15000