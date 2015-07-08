Below are the Union County arrests for 09-02-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Covar, Brooke Olivia
Arrest Date 09/02/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Covar, Brooke Olivia (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Driving While Impaired (M), at Gribble Rd/s Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/2/2023 06:06.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Beckett, Kenyatta La`qee
Arrest Date 09/02/2023
Court Case
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Beckett, Kenyatta La`qee (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1000-BLK Rural Farm Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/2/2023 13:43.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Hernandez, Brigette Gessell
Arrest Date 09/02/2023
Court Case 202305796
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Hernandez, Brigette Gessell (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 100-BLK W Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2023 14:26.
Arresting Officer Harkey, T

Name Marcelino, Pedro Medina
Arrest Date 09/02/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 13) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 14) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 15) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Marcelino, Pedro Medina (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 13) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 14) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 15) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 100-BLK Corporate Blvd/rowell Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/2/2023 16:23.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Grantham, Shaun Martin
Arrest Date 09/02/2023
Court Case 202305802
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Grantham, Shaun Martin (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 700-BLK Maurice St/e Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/2/2023 19:17.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Johnson, Harry Lee
Arrest Date 09/02/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Johnson, Harry Lee (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK Friendship Dr, Matthews, NC, on 9/2/2023 19:17.
Arresting Officer Mcclendon, B R