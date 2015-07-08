Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-03-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BROWN, JAMES
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|4/3/1979
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-03 15:57:00
|Court Case
|23CR401207-1
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|JOHNSON, SHALEANA FAYE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|5/8/1984
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-03 14:46:00
|Court Case
|23CR402791-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|SCOTT, GLENN NATHANIEL
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|2/16/1972
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-03 01:10:00
|Court Case
|23CR402542
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|CABALLERO-GONZALEZ, CRISTOFER JORKAE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|7/22/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|154
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-03 03:39:00
|Court Case
|23CR402569
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|MCDONALD, JOE LOUIS
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|11/23/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-03 06:36:00
|Court Case
|23CR402567-1
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|WILLIS, JALONDE MARION
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|11/17/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-03 03:42:00
|Court Case
|23CR402578
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0