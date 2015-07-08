Charge

1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 4) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 5) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Stolen Goods) (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Expired/No Inspe) (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny) (M), 10) Flee/Elude To Arrest W/Mv (F), 11) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 12) Dr/Allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), 13) No Liability Insurance (M), 14) Fail To Transfer / Yield Title (Wilful) (M), 15) Speeding (M), 16) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 17) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 18) Flee/Elude Arrext W/Mv (F), 19) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 20) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 21) Speeding (M),