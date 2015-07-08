Below are the Union County arrests for 09-03-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thomas, Stephen Chapman
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 4) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 5) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Stolen Goods) (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Expired/No Inspe) (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny) (M), 10) Flee/Elude To Arrest W/Mv (F), 11) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), 12) Dr/Allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), 13) No Liability Insurance (M), 14) Fail To Transfer / Yield Title (Wilful) (M), 15) Speeding (M), 16) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 17) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 18) Flee/Elude Arrext W/Mv (F), 19) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 20) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 21) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Stephen Chapman (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 3) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 4) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 5) Possess Stolen Goods (F), 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Stolen Goods) (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(expired/no Inspe) (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny) (M), 10) Flee/elude To Arrest W/mv (F), 11) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), 12) Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display (M), 13) No Liability Insurance (M), 14) Fail To Transfer / Yield Title (wilful) (M), 15) Speeding (M), 16) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 17) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 18) Flee/elude Arrext W/mv (F), 19) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 20) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 21) Speeding (M), at U Turn/e Independence Blvd, Stallings, NC, on 9/3/2023 07:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Perry, David Edward
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2023
|Court Case
|202305812
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Perry, David Edward (B /M/62) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100-BLK E Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 9/3/2023 13:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Hunter, Brandon Wayne
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Hunter, Brandon Wayne (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 4400-BLK Tom Starnes Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/3/2023 14:55.
|Arresting Officer
|West, J R
|Name
|Thompson, Timothy Joel
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Timothy Joel (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Speeding (M), at 9100-BLK E Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 9/3/2023 19:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Gobey, B F
|Name
|Prater, Jason Christopher
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Prater, Jason Christopher (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 100-BLK Ridge Run, Marshville, NC, on 9/3/2023 19:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Cash, I N
|Name
|De La Cruz Gerardo, Alex Johan
|Arrest Date
|09/03/2023
|Court Case
|202306560
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|De La Cruz Gerardo, Alex Johan (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4500-BLK W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/faith Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/3/2023 21:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Lindquist, H M