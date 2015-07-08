Below are the Union County arrests for 09-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rivers, Bradley Bernard
Arrest Date 09/04/2023
Court Case 202306562
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rivers, Bradley Bernard (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2400-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2023 02:23.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Benitez, Diego De Jesus
Arrest Date 09/04/2023
Court Case 202306564
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Benitez, Diego De Jesus (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74/lasalle St, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2023 03:52.
Arresting Officer Lindquist, H M

Name Clark, Anthony Tywan
Arrest Date 09/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Clark, Anthony Tywan (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), [Missing Address], on 9/4/2023 04:01.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D

Name Reed, Dixie Dawn
Arrest Date 09/04/2023
Court Case 202305825
Charge 1) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Reed, Dixie Dawn (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 2800-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2023 04:30.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Hoffman, Kameron Hunter
Arrest Date 09/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Cruelty To Animals (M),
Description Hoffman, Kameron Hunter (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Cruelty To Animals (M), at 2000-BLK Corinth Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2023 09:48.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Ferrell, Jason Adam
Arrest Date 09/04/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Ferrell, Jason Adam (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2023 10:00.
Arresting Officer Moore, A R