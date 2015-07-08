Below are the Union County arrests for 09-04-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Rivers, Bradley Bernard
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2023
|Court Case
|202306562
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rivers, Bradley Bernard (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2400-BLK Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2023 02:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilkerson, A S
|Name
|Benitez, Diego De Jesus
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2023
|Court Case
|202306564
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Benitez, Diego De Jesus (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74/lasalle St, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2023 03:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Lindquist, H M
|Name
|Clark, Anthony Tywan
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Clark, Anthony Tywan (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), [Missing Address], on 9/4/2023 04:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Reed, Dixie Dawn
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2023
|Court Case
|202305825
|Charge
|1) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Reed, Dixie Dawn (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 2800-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2023 04:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Hoffman, Kameron Hunter
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Cruelty To Animals (M),
|Description
|Hoffman, Kameron Hunter (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Cruelty To Animals (M), at 2000-BLK Corinth Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2023 09:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Ferrell, Jason Adam
|Arrest Date
|09/04/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Ferrell, Jason Adam (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/4/2023 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A R