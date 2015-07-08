Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-05-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CHAVARRIA, BRIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/15/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-05 00:53:00
Court Case 23CR403723-1
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000

Name BRYANT, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 3/7/1996
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-05 09:52:00
Court Case 23CR399005
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 3000

Name EDWARDS, RENARD KIAH
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 2/2/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-05 10:17:00
Court Case 21CRS212654
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000

Name SUTTON, XZAVIN DAQUNN
Arrest Type
DOB 1/18/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-05 00:46:00
Court Case 23CR403718-01
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000

Name PATTON, MAURICE
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 9/5/1991
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-05 06:00:00
Court Case 23CR399175
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 0

Name JACKSON, KYNTARYIUS J
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 11/15/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 179
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-05 17:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount