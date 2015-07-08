Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-05-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CHAVARRIA, BRIAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/15/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-05 00:53:00
|Court Case
|23CR403723-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|BRYANT, CHRISTOPHER EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|3/7/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-05 09:52:00
|Court Case
|23CR399005
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|EDWARDS, RENARD KIAH
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|2/2/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-05 10:17:00
|Court Case
|21CRS212654
|Charge Description
|PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|SUTTON, XZAVIN DAQUNN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/18/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-05 00:46:00
|Court Case
|23CR403718-01
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|PATTON, MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|9/5/1991
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-05 06:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR399175
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|JACKSON, KYNTARYIUS J
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|11/15/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|179
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-05 17:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount