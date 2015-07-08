Below are the Union County arrests for 09-05-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stearns, Pamela Simpson
|Arrest Date
|09/05/2023
|Court Case
|202300790
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Stearns, Pamela Simpson (W /F/63) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 2700-BLK Lexington Pointe Pl, Stallings, NC, on 9/5/2023 10:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Lefor, J L
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Drive After Consuming < 21
|Arrest Date
|09-05-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Drive After Consuming < 21 (C), at E Franklin St/e Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 01:22, 9/5/2023 and 01:23, 9/5/2023. Reported: 01:23, 9/5/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Smith, Cody James
|Arrest Date
|09/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impair) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Not Impair) (M), And 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Cody James (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impair) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Not Impair) (M), and 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 500-BLK S Crawford St, Monroe, NC, on 9/5/2023 11:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Staton, Kebrieya
|Arrest Date
|09-05-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Staton, Kebrieya (B /F/18) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 500-BLK E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, between 02:48, 9/5/2023 and 02:49, 9/5/2023. Reported: 02:49, 9/5/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Walden, Cody Neal
|Arrest Date
|09/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Real Property, M (M),
|Description
|Walden, Cody Neal (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Real Property, M (M), at 3000-BLK Hargette Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/5/2023 15:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Lankewicz, Parker Ashley
|Arrest Date
|09/05/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (Out Of County) (M) And 2) Probation Violation (Out Of County) (M),
|Description
|Lankewicz, Parker Ashley (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (out Of County) (M) and 2) Probation Violation (out Of County) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/5/2023 16:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D