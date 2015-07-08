Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-06-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MASSEY, HENRY
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 8/19/1955
Height 5.8
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-06 01:12:00
Court Case 23CR008488
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 5000

Name WALLACE, ISSIE LAMOR
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 8/23/1977
Height 5.05
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-06 00:00:00
Court Case 23CR100124
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name MOSER, SHAWN FRANCIS
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 11/4/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-06 15:26:00
Court Case 23CR401294
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST WITH MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount

Name ANDREWS, CHANDRA JOHNNISHA
Arrest Type
DOB 2/4/1995
Height 5.4
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-06 02:04:00
Court Case 23CR404515
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bond Amount 0

Name CHERASTALL, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type FELONY – CLASS I
DOB 7/14/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-06 11:08:00
Court Case 23CR403438-1
Charge Description ASSAULT PHY INJ EMERGENCY PRSN
Bond Amount 5000

Name THOMAS, DEXTER LEON
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 11/10/1992
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-06 15:00:00
Court Case 23CR403606-1
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount 0