Name Thompson, Melissa Faith
Arrest Date 09/06/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Thompson, Melissa Faith (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3900-BLK Planters Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/6/2023 12:21.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Mullady, Mark Paul
Arrest Date 09/06/2023
Court Case
Charge Criminal Contempt (M),
Description Mullady, Mark Paul (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2023 15:48.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T

Name Williams, Shyhiem
Arrest Date 09/06/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 3) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 4) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 5) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 6) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 7) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 8) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 9) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 10) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 11) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 12) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 13) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 14) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 15) True Bill Of Indictment ( ),
Description Williams, Shyhiem (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 3) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 4) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 5) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 7) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 8) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 9) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 10) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 11) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 12) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 13) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 14) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 15) True Bill Of Indictment ( ), at 6400-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd/scott Long Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/6/2023 14:55.
Arresting Officer Miles, J E

Name Mitchell, Daniel Lee
Arrest Date 09/06/2023
Court Case 202306629
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Mitchell, Daniel Lee (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/6/2023 15:36.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Covington, Tesia Tashana
Arrest Date 09/06/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Covington, Tesia Tashana (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2600-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 9/6/2023 15:37.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L