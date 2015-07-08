Below are the Union County arrests for 09-06-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thompson, Melissa Faith
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Melissa Faith (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3900-BLK Planters Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/6/2023 12:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Mullady, Mark Paul
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Contempt (M),
|Description
|Mullady, Mark Paul (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/6/2023 15:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T
|Name
|Thompson, Melissa Faith
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Melissa Faith (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), [Missing Address], on 9/6/2023 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Williams, Shyhiem
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 3) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 4) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 5) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 6) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 7) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 8) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 9) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 10) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 11) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 12) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 13) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 14) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 15) True Bill Of Indictment ( ),
|Description
|Williams, Shyhiem (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 2) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 3) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 4) Child Abuse – Misd (M), 5) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 6) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 7) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 8) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 9) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 10) Trafficking In Methamphetamine Or Amphetamine (F), 11) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 12) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 13) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 14) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 15) True Bill Of Indictment ( ), at 6400-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd/scott Long Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/6/2023 14:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Miles, J E
|Name
|Mitchell, Daniel Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2023
|Court Case
|202306629
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Mitchell, Daniel Lee (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/6/2023 15:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Covington, Tesia Tashana
|Arrest Date
|09/06/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Covington, Tesia Tashana (B /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2600-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, SC, on 9/6/2023 15:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L