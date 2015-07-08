Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-07-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KEYES, MITCHELL
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 2/14/2005
Height 5.7
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-07 01:55:00
Court Case 23CR405623-1
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 30000

Name MCCRACKING, JATARIUS DEMOND
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 8/23/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-07 11:45:00
Court Case 23CR405648
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (FELONY)
Bond Amount 10000

Name RUCKER, ANTOINE TAHIR
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 6/11/1992
Height 5.07
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-07 00:00:00
Court Case 23CR314165
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount 0

Name MOORE, DENIIYA
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 3/16/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-07 04:21:00
Court Case 23CR405626-01
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 0

Name HUNTER, BRANDON DONOVAN
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/10/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-07 15:03:00
Court Case 23CR356398-1
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000

Name CONNELL, CALEB ANTHONY
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 12/10/2003
Height 5.08
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-07 00:00:00
Court Case 23CR372691-1
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 0