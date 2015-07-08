Below are the Union County arrests for 09-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Boatright, Samantha Dawn
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Boatright, Samantha Dawn (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2023 03:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, J M
|Name
|Camp, Tony Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2023
|Court Case
|202305901
|Charge
|1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), And 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Camp, Tony Lee (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), and 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 1800-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2023 09:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Harkey, T
|Name
|Collins, Melissa Anne
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2023
|Court Case
|202305903
|Charge
|Awdw W/ Knife (M),
|Description
|Collins, Melissa Anne (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Knife (M), at 400-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2023 11:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Newton, Mark Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criminal Contempt (M),
|Description
|Newton, Mark Dwayne (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2023 11:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, A L
|Name
|Guntaka, Mukesh Reddy
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Guntaka, Mukesh Reddy (A /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1400-BLK Funny Cide Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/7/2023 12:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Burrows, Clifford Mike
|Arrest Date
|09/07/2023
|Court Case
|202306665
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Burrows, Clifford Mike (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/7/2023 13:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L