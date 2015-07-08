Below are the Union County arrests for 09-07-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Boatright, Samantha Dawn
Arrest Date 09/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Boatright, Samantha Dawn (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2023 03:22.
Arresting Officer Horne, J M

Name Camp, Tony Lee
Arrest Date 09/07/2023
Court Case 202305901
Charge 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), And 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Camp, Tony Lee (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Financial Card Fraud (M), and 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 1800-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2023 09:36.
Arresting Officer Harkey, T

Name Collins, Melissa Anne
Arrest Date 09/07/2023
Court Case 202305903
Charge Awdw W/ Knife (M),
Description Collins, Melissa Anne (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Knife (M), at 400-BLK English St, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2023 11:23.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Newton, Mark Dwayne
Arrest Date 09/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Criminal Contempt (M),
Description Newton, Mark Dwayne (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Contempt (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/7/2023 11:41.
Arresting Officer Keziah, A L

Name Guntaka, Mukesh Reddy
Arrest Date 09/07/2023
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Guntaka, Mukesh Reddy (A /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 1400-BLK Funny Cide Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/7/2023 12:07.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Burrows, Clifford Mike
Arrest Date 09/07/2023
Court Case 202306665
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Burrows, Clifford Mike (W /M/60) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/7/2023 13:37.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L