Below are the Union County arrests for 09-08-2023.
|Name
|Rollings, Mark
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2023
|Court Case
|202305920
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Rollings, Mark (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2023 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Howse, Emily Ann
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2023
|Court Case
|202306706
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) False Imprisonment (M),
|Description
|Howse, Emily Ann (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) False Imprisonment (M), at 7200-BLK Orchard Ridge Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/8/2023 23:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, A C
|Name
|Hansley, Archie Allen
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fta-M-1 (Mis Larceny) (M) And 2) Fta-M-1 (Resisting Public Officer) (M),
|Description
|Hansley, Archie Allen (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fta-m-1 (mis Larceny) (M) and 2) Fta-m-1 (resisting Public Officer) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2023 10:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Duncan, Dakota Grey
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2023
|Court Case
|202306708
|Charge
|1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Duncan, Dakota Grey (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at U Turn/e Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/8/2023 23:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Mcdermott, James Michael
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Mcdermott, James Michael (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 4100-BLK Wrangler Dr Sw, Concord, NC, on 9/8/2023 10:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Dye, J R
|Name
|Adams, Bobby Shane
|Arrest Date
|09/08/2023
|Court Case
|202305938
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Adams, Bobby Shane (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 1800-BLK Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2023 23:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A