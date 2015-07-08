Below are the Union County arrests for 09-08-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Rollings, Mark
Arrest Date 09/08/2023
Court Case 202305920
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Rollings, Mark (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2023 10:30.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Howse, Emily Ann
Arrest Date 09/08/2023
Court Case 202306706
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) False Imprisonment (M),
Description Howse, Emily Ann (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) False Imprisonment (M), at 7200-BLK Orchard Ridge Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/8/2023 23:24.
Arresting Officer Plyler, A C

Name Hansley, Archie Allen
Arrest Date 09/08/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Fta-M-1 (Mis Larceny) (M) And 2) Fta-M-1 (Resisting Public Officer) (M),
Description Hansley, Archie Allen (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fta-m-1 (mis Larceny) (M) and 2) Fta-m-1 (resisting Public Officer) (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2023 10:34.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Duncan, Dakota Grey
Arrest Date 09/08/2023
Court Case 202306708
Charge 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Duncan, Dakota Grey (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carrying Concealed Gun (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at U Turn/e Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/8/2023 23:36.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Mcdermott, James Michael
Arrest Date 09/08/2023
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Mcdermott, James Michael (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 4100-BLK Wrangler Dr Sw, Concord, NC, on 9/8/2023 10:48.
Arresting Officer Dye, J R

Name Adams, Bobby Shane
Arrest Date 09/08/2023
Court Case 202305938
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Adams, Bobby Shane (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 1800-BLK Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/8/2023 23:38.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A