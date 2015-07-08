Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-09-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|VASQUEZ, JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|11/20/1988
|Height
|5.07
|Weight
|192
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-09 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR287741
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BYERS, KEITH DEAN
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|7/26/1993
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-09 11:35:00
|Court Case
|23CR403452-1
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE WEAPON OCC PROP-CONVEY IN OPER
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|LATERRA, JOSHUA CALEB
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|4/16/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-09 00:04:00
|Court Case
|23CR407425
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|GREAVES, TONY
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|4/3/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-09 10:34:00
|Court Case
|23CR396714-1
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|PEREZ, JUAN-ANTONIO LOZANO
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|5/2/2001
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-09 00:47:00
|Court Case
|23CR407380
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|JACOBS, WILLIAM DEVON
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|6/1/1990
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-09 09:28:00
|Court Case
|23CR407641-1
|Charge Description
|INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
|Bond Amount
|0