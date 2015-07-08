Below are the Union County arrests for 09-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Houston, Lashonda Denise
Arrest Date 09/09/2023
Court Case 202305958
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Houston, Lashonda Denise (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400-BLK N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2023 20:42.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Black, Jennifer Allen
Arrest Date 09-09-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Black, Jennifer Allen (W /F/44) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 7361 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 9/9/2023 3:30:02 PM.
Arresting Officer Self, J B

Name Allen, Shakeela Naquay
Arrest Date 09-09-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Allen, Shakeela Naquay (B /F/33) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 7821 Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 9/9/2023 3:34:56 PM.
Arresting Officer Self, J B

Name Munsey, Andrew Clark
Arrest Date 09-09-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Munsey, Andrew Clark (W /M/30) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 4821 Friendly Baptist Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/9/2023 4:55:48 PM.
Arresting Officer Self, J B

Name Pope, Stephanie Denise
Arrest Date 09-09-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Pope, Stephanie Denise (W /F/38) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 1802 Tom Boyd Rd, Unionville, NC, on 9/9/2023 8:41:50 PM.
Arresting Officer Self, J B

Name Mccarter, Dominique Lashon
Arrest Date 09/09/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Mccarter, Dominique Lashon (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2023 00:17.
Arresting Officer Bullock, S R