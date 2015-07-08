Below are the Union County arrests for 09-09-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Houston, Lashonda Denise
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2023
|Court Case
|202305958
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Houston, Lashonda Denise (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 400-BLK N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2023 20:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Black, Jennifer Allen
|Arrest Date
|09-09-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Black, Jennifer Allen (W /F/44) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 7361 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 9/9/2023 3:30:02 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B
|Name
|Allen, Shakeela Naquay
|Arrest Date
|09-09-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Allen, Shakeela Naquay (B /F/33) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 7821 Idlewild Rd, Hemby Bridge, NC, on 9/9/2023 3:34:56 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B
|Name
|Munsey, Andrew Clark
|Arrest Date
|09-09-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Munsey, Andrew Clark (W /M/30) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 4821 Friendly Baptist Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/9/2023 4:55:48 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B
|Name
|Pope, Stephanie Denise
|Arrest Date
|09-09-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pope, Stephanie Denise (W /F/38) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 1802 Tom Boyd Rd, Unionville, NC, on 9/9/2023 8:41:50 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Self, J B
|Name
|Mccarter, Dominique Lashon
|Arrest Date
|09/09/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Mccarter, Dominique Lashon (B /F/24) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/9/2023 00:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Bullock, S R