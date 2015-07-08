Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-10-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BARTON, DARIUS
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 12/11/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-10 00:43:00
Court Case 23CR408184
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name WALTON, LACYONA LADESIA
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 6/23/1998
Height 5.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-10 13:20:00
Court Case 21CR050278-1
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 5
Bond Amount 500

Name MARTINEZ-HUERTA, CARLOS ALBERTO
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 6/15/1996
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-10 03:00:00
Court Case 23CR408177-01
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500

Name WENTZ, DEFORREST
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 8/31/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-10 11:06:00
Court Case 23CR408293
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500

Name GAUTAM, GHANA SHYAM
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 1/1/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-10 03:28:00
Court Case 23408199
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name PEREZ-RAMIREZ, JOSUE RAFAEL
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 10/24/2002
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-10 03:33:00
Court Case 23CR408196
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING<21
Bond Amount 2500