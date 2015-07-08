Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-10-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BARTON, DARIUS
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|12/11/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-10 00:43:00
|Court Case
|23CR408184
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|WALTON, LACYONA LADESIA
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|6/23/1998
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-10 13:20:00
|Court Case
|21CR050278-1
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 5
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|MARTINEZ-HUERTA, CARLOS ALBERTO
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|6/15/1996
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-10 03:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR408177-01
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|WENTZ, DEFORREST
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|8/31/1983
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-10 11:06:00
|Court Case
|23CR408293
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|GAUTAM, GHANA SHYAM
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|1/1/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-10 03:28:00
|Court Case
|23408199
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|PEREZ-RAMIREZ, JOSUE RAFAEL
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|10/24/2002
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-10 03:33:00
|Court Case
|23CR408196
|Charge Description
|DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING<21
|Bond Amount
|2500