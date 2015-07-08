Below are the Union County arrests for 09-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Daker, Jackson Bernard
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2023
|Court Case
|202300793
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Daker, Jackson Bernard (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at Restoration Dr/s Providence Rd, Marvin, NC, on 9/10/2023 03:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Mccray, J
|Name
|Vinson, Deonta Montrez
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Vinson, Deonta Montrez (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4500-BLK Red Hook Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2023 06:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Case, T N
|Name
|Collins, Shawn Wilson
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2023
|Court Case
|202306736
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Collins, Shawn Wilson (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 4200-BLK Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2023 12:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Bowser, Devonte Lamont
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2023
|Court Case
|202300811
|Charge
|Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Bowser, Devonte Lamont (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 1100-BLK Drummond Ln, Stallings, NC, on 9/10/2023 13:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Larson, D
|Name
|Hernandez-oxlaj, Israel Bonifacio
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2023
|Court Case
|202305980
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hernandez-oxlaj, Israel Bonifacio (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, CA, on 9/10/2023 19:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S
|Name
|Patterson, Miyaka Tyetta
|Arrest Date
|09/10/2023
|Court Case
|202305981
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Patterson, Miyaka Tyetta (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2023 19:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S