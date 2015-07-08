Below are the Union County arrests for 09-10-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Daker, Jackson Bernard
Arrest Date 09/10/2023
Court Case 202300793
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Daker, Jackson Bernard (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at Restoration Dr/s Providence Rd, Marvin, NC, on 9/10/2023 03:56.
Arresting Officer Mccray, J

Name Vinson, Deonta Montrez
Arrest Date 09/10/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Vinson, Deonta Montrez (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4500-BLK Red Hook Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2023 06:48.
Arresting Officer Case, T N

Name Collins, Shawn Wilson
Arrest Date 09/10/2023
Court Case 202306736
Charge 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
Description Collins, Shawn Wilson (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F), 2) Assault On Female (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 4200-BLK Medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2023 12:45.
Arresting Officer Mcwhirter, R A

Name Bowser, Devonte Lamont
Arrest Date 09/10/2023
Court Case 202300811
Charge Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F),
Description Bowser, Devonte Lamont (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), at 1100-BLK Drummond Ln, Stallings, NC, on 9/10/2023 13:40.
Arresting Officer Larson, D

Name Hernandez-oxlaj, Israel Bonifacio
Arrest Date 09/10/2023
Court Case 202305980
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hernandez-oxlaj, Israel Bonifacio (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, CA, on 9/10/2023 19:25.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S

Name Patterson, Miyaka Tyetta
Arrest Date 09/10/2023
Court Case 202305981
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Patterson, Miyaka Tyetta (B /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/10/2023 19:45.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S