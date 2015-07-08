Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-11-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SUERO, STEPHANIE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/19/1989
Height 5.5
Weight 100
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-11 09:30:00
Court Case 23CR368235-1
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 2000

Name MCDARIS, JOHN SPENCER
Arrest Type
DOB 6/24/1972
Height 5.08
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-11 00:00:00
Court Case 23CR707223
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500

Name HAMILTON, JAYQUAN K
Arrest Type
DOB 7/13/1995
Height 5.9
Weight 161
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-11 12:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WRIGHT, SAMUEL
Arrest Type
DOB 9/25/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-11 13:17:00
Court Case 21CRS227944
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 10000

Name MCKINNEY, TAYLOR
Arrest Type
DOB 1/26/1996
Height 5.3
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-11 11:34:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name NICHOLS, MARCUS ANTHONY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/8/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-11 15:00:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount