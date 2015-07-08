Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-11-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SUERO, STEPHANIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/19/1989
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-11 09:30:00
|Court Case
|23CR368235-1
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|MCDARIS, JOHN SPENCER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/24/1972
|Height
|5.08
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-11 00:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR707223
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|HAMILTON, JAYQUAN K
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/13/1995
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|161
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-11 12:12:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WRIGHT, SAMUEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/25/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-11 13:17:00
|Court Case
|21CRS227944
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|MCKINNEY, TAYLOR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/26/1996
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-11 11:34:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NICHOLS, MARCUS ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/8/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-11 15:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount