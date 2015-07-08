Below are the Union County arrests for 09-11-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Thomas, Eric Mandel
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2023
|Court Case
|202306013
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Eric Mandel (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3600-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, MI, on 9/11/2023 18:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D
|Name
|Thompson, Mj Martha Jo
|Arrest Date
|09-11-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Thompson, Mj Martha Jo (W /F/56) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 3000-BLK Hargette Rd, Monroe, NC, between 20:00, 9/10/2023 and 06:49, 9/11/2023. Reported: 06:49, 9/11/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Stafford, Taijah Amoriyah
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2023
|Court Case
|202306777
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Stafford, Taijah Amoriyah (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 900-BLK Clark St, Wingate, NC, on 9/11/2023 21:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Gallis, S B
|Name
|Rosas-salas, Alejandro
|Arrest Date
|09-11-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rosas-salas, Alejandro (W /M/22) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 5800-BLK Austin Grove Church Rd/n Forest Hills Sc, Marshville, NC, between 00:00, 9/11/2023 and 08:07, 9/11/2023. Reported: 08:07, 9/11/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M
|Name
|Gevorgyan, Manvel Samvelovich
|Arrest Date
|09/11/2023
|Court Case
|202360079
|Charge
|Misdemeanor Stalking, M (M),
|Description
|Gevorgyan, Manvel Samvelovich (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Misdemeanor Stalking, M (M), at 1000-BLK Fallondale Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 9/11/2023 00:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Charles, Z J
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|09-11-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], on 14:00, 6/29/2023. Reported: 10:51, 9/11/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, C D