Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-12-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name FAMBER, TRACIE MICHELLE
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 8/27/1964
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-12 11:08:00
Court Case 23CR405716
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT
Bond Amount 10000

Name GRANT, TANIA ADRIANA
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 2/28/1995
Height 5.1
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-12 09:02:00
Court Case 23CR268167-1
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 10000

Name LEWIS, WILLIAM PERRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/11/1969
Height 6.3
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-12 00:55:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name HUNTER, TERRANCE ANTOINE
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 5/1/1983
Height 6.7
Weight 350
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-12 11:13:00
Court Case 23CR405713
Charge Description EMBEZZLEMENT
Bond Amount 10000

Name BURCH, ALGIE JERMAINE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 6/14/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-12 00:30:00
Court Case 23CR409569-01
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name ROBINSON, ALEXIS BRIANA
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 11/9/2000
Height 5.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-12 11:04:00
Court Case 23CR409832
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0