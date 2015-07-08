Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-12-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|FAMBER, TRACIE MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|8/27/1964
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-12 11:08:00
|Court Case
|23CR405716
|Charge Description
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|GRANT, TANIA ADRIANA
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|2/28/1995
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-12 09:02:00
|Court Case
|23CR268167-1
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|LEWIS, WILLIAM PERRY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/11/1969
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-12 00:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HUNTER, TERRANCE ANTOINE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|5/1/1983
|Height
|6.7
|Weight
|350
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-12 11:13:00
|Court Case
|23CR405713
|Charge Description
|EMBEZZLEMENT
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|BURCH, ALGIE JERMAINE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|6/14/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-12 00:30:00
|Court Case
|23CR409569-01
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|ROBINSON, ALEXIS BRIANA
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|11/9/2000
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-12 11:04:00
|Court Case
|23CR409832
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0