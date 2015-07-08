Below are the Union County arrests for 09-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Aguas, Renaldo Sanchez
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2023
|Court Case
|202306040
|Charge
|Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Aguas, Renaldo Sanchez (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2023 20:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Simmons, Sydney Alexandra
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2023
|Court Case
|202306042
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Simmons, Sydney Alexandra (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2023 21:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Cumberland, Markus Duane
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2023
|Court Case
|202306641
|Charge
|1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F) And 2) Assault By Strangulation (F),
|Description
|Cumberland, Markus Duane (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F) and 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 9/12/2023 21:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Deberry, Sherry Campbell
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2023
|Court Case
|202306044
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Deberry, Sherry Campbell (B /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 200-BLK Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2023 23:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Spain, Nykira Diamond Denaesh
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2023
|Court Case
|202306021
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Spain, Nykira Diamond Denaesh (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 1600-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2023 08:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Brito, B
|Name
|Simpkins, Jerod Cornelius
|Arrest Date
|09/12/2023
|Court Case
|202306021
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Simpkins, Jerod Cornelius (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 600-BLK Blanding St, Columbia, SC, on 9/12/2023 08:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Brito, B