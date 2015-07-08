Below are the Union County arrests for 09-12-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Aguas, Renaldo Sanchez
Arrest Date 09/12/2023
Court Case 202306040
Charge Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Aguas, Renaldo Sanchez (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2023 20:39.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Simmons, Sydney Alexandra
Arrest Date 09/12/2023
Court Case 202306042
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Simmons, Sydney Alexandra (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2023 21:09.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Cumberland, Markus Duane
Arrest Date 09/12/2023
Court Case 202306641
Charge 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F) And 2) Assault By Strangulation (F),
Description Cumberland, Markus Duane (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Kidnapping Second Degree (F) and 2) Assault By Strangulation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 9/12/2023 21:56.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Deberry, Sherry Campbell
Arrest Date 09/12/2023
Court Case 202306044
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Deberry, Sherry Campbell (B /F/59) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 200-BLK Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2023 23:51.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Spain, Nykira Diamond Denaesh
Arrest Date 09/12/2023
Court Case 202306021
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Spain, Nykira Diamond Denaesh (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 1600-BLK W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 9/12/2023 08:20.
Arresting Officer Brito, B

Name Simpkins, Jerod Cornelius
Arrest Date 09/12/2023
Court Case 202306021
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Simpkins, Jerod Cornelius (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 600-BLK Blanding St, Columbia, SC, on 9/12/2023 08:30.
Arresting Officer Brito, B