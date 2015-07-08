Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-13-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MONTGOMERY, GEORGE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|10/17/1986
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-13 09:42:00
|Court Case
|20CR233193
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|HART, RAYMOND
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|9/2/1952
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-13 13:30:00
|Court Case
|23CR009474
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, JAVIER ARMANDO
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|10/31/1996
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-13 10:52:00
|Court Case
|23CR410391
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|MCDANIEL, DIMITRI
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/23/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-13 10:17:00
|Court Case
|23CR410934
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ASHBY, TRESEAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/15/2002
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-13 13:02:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HUTCHINSON, LARRY JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|6/1/1987
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-13 10:56:00
|Court Case
|23CR410693
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|0