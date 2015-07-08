Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-13-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MONTGOMERY, GEORGE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 10/17/1986
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-13 09:42:00
Court Case 20CR233193
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 5000

Name HART, RAYMOND
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/2/1952
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-13 13:30:00
Court Case 23CR009474
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name RODRIGUEZ, JAVIER ARMANDO
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 10/31/1996
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-13 10:52:00
Court Case 23CR410391
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name MCDANIEL, DIMITRI
Arrest Type
DOB 3/23/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-13 10:17:00
Court Case 23CR410934
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount

Name ASHBY, TRESEAN
Arrest Type
DOB 1/15/2002
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-13 13:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HUTCHINSON, LARRY JONATHAN
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 6/1/1987
Height 6.2
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-13 10:56:00
Court Case 23CR410693
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 0