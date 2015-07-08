Below are the Union County arrests for 09-13-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mccallister, Aaron James
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2023
|Court Case
|202306679
|Charge
|Cruelty To Animals (M),
|Description
|Mccallister, Aaron James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Cruelty To Animals (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2023 16:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A
|Name
|Templin, Daniel Brent
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3500-BLK Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2023 16:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Templin, Daniel Brent
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3500-BLK Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2023 17:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Lebron Sosa, Francisco
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Lebron Sosa, Francisco (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2023 17:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, T P
|Name
|Sanders-boyd, Taiwan Ravaughn
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
|Description
|Sanders-boyd, Taiwan Ravaughn (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 900-BLK Stallings Rd/commercial Dr, Stallings, NC, on 9/13/2023 23:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Dennis, W T
|Name
|Davis-holloman, Je`von Kelsey
|Arrest Date
|09/13/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Davis-holloman, Je`von Kelsey (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 900-BLK Stallings Rd/commercial Dr, Stallings, NC, on 9/13/2023 23:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Dennis, W T