Below are the Union County arrests for 09-13-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mccallister, Aaron James
Arrest Date 09/13/2023
Court Case 202306679
Charge Cruelty To Animals (M),
Description Mccallister, Aaron James (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Cruelty To Animals (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2023 16:06.
Arresting Officer Eason, S A

Name Templin, Daniel Brent
Arrest Date 09/13/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3500-BLK Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2023 16:56.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Templin, Daniel Brent
Arrest Date 09/13/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Templin, Daniel Brent (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3500-BLK Weddington Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2023 17:21.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Lebron Sosa, Francisco
Arrest Date 09/13/2023
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Lebron Sosa, Francisco (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/13/2023 17:29.
Arresting Officer Brooks, T P

Name Sanders-boyd, Taiwan Ravaughn
Arrest Date 09/13/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F),
Description Sanders-boyd, Taiwan Ravaughn (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), at 900-BLK Stallings Rd/commercial Dr, Stallings, NC, on 9/13/2023 23:06.
Arresting Officer Dennis, W T

Name Davis-holloman, Je`von Kelsey
Arrest Date 09/13/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Davis-holloman, Je`von Kelsey (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 900-BLK Stallings Rd/commercial Dr, Stallings, NC, on 9/13/2023 23:15.
Arresting Officer Dennis, W T