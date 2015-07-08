Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-14-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WARREN, KENNETH MARVIN
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 3
|DOB
|5/10/1965
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-14 09:55:00
|Court Case
|23CR006445
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|DARRISAW, RASHAD KENTRELLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/10/1990
|Height
|5.07
|Weight
|245
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-14 00:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR390688
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|WOOD, JAMES F
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/25/1968
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-14 12:43:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROBINSON, DARIUS AUTORIA
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 1
|DOB
|10/17/1992
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|270
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-14 00:08:00
|Court Case
|21CR705860-01
|Charge Description
|OPERATE VEH NO INS
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|CAMPBELL, PRENTICE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|1/19/1977
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-14 10:42:00
|Court Case
|23CRS367034
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|19999.99
|Name
|FOSTER, JORDAN HERBERT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/27/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-14 00:36:00
|Court Case
|23CR400953
|Charge Description
|POSSESS WEAPON MASS DESTRUCT
|Bond Amount
|5000