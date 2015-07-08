Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-14-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WARREN, KENNETH MARVIN
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 3
DOB 5/10/1965
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-14 09:55:00
Court Case 23CR006445
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500

Name DARRISAW, RASHAD KENTRELLE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/10/1990
Height 5.07
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-14 00:00:00
Court Case 23CR390688
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000

Name WOOD, JAMES F
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 9/25/1968
Height 6.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-14 12:43:00
Court Case
Charge Description Parole Violation
Bond Amount

Name ROBINSON, DARIUS AUTORIA
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 1
DOB 10/17/1992
Height 6.3
Weight 270
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-14 00:08:00
Court Case 21CR705860-01
Charge Description OPERATE VEH NO INS
Bond Amount 1000

Name CAMPBELL, PRENTICE
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 1/19/1977
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-14 10:42:00
Court Case 23CRS367034
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 19999.99

Name FOSTER, JORDAN HERBERT
Arrest Type
DOB 1/27/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-14 00:36:00
Court Case 23CR400953
Charge Description POSSESS WEAPON MASS DESTRUCT
Bond Amount 5000