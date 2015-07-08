Below are the Union County arrests for 09-14-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lukinoff, Jessica Nicole
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2023
|Court Case
|202306078
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Lukinoff, Jessica Nicole (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 1600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2023 14:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Donnelly, C
|Name
|Arnold, Jajuan Ayyad
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Possession Of Firearm By Felon), F (F),
|Description
|Arnold, Jajuan Ayyad (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (possession Of Firearm By Felon), F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2023 10:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Roberts, Devan Quazon
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2023
|Court Case
|202306078
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Roberts, Devan Quazon (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2023 14:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Donnelly, C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury
|Arrest Date
|09-14-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (C), at [Address], between 02:14, 9/14/2023 and 02:15, 9/14/2023. Reported: 02:15, 9/14/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Orlando, D C
|Name
|Lukinoff, Jessica Nicole
|Arrest Date
|09/14/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Lukinoff, Jessica Nicole (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 1600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2023 14:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Haigler, D T
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|09-14-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 02:56, 9/14/2023 and 02:57, 9/14/2023. Reported: 02:57, 9/14/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, A S