Below are the Union County arrests for 09-14-2023.

Name Lukinoff, Jessica Nicole
Arrest Date 09/14/2023
Court Case 202306078
Charge Ccw (M),
Description Lukinoff, Jessica Nicole (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 1600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2023 14:38.
Arresting Officer Donnelly, C

Name Arnold, Jajuan Ayyad
Arrest Date 09/14/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Possession Of Firearm By Felon), F (F),
Description Arnold, Jajuan Ayyad (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Writ (possession Of Firearm By Felon), F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2023 10:29.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Roberts, Devan Quazon
Arrest Date 09/14/2023
Court Case 202306078
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched I (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Roberts, Devan Quazon (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched I (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 1600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2023 14:43.
Arresting Officer Donnelly, C

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury
Arrest Date 09-14-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (C), at [Address], between 02:14, 9/14/2023 and 02:15, 9/14/2023. Reported: 02:15, 9/14/2023.
Arresting Officer Orlando, D C

Name Lukinoff, Jessica Nicole
Arrest Date 09/14/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Lukinoff, Jessica Nicole (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 1600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/14/2023 14:54.
Arresting Officer Haigler, D T

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 09-14-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 02:56, 9/14/2023 and 02:57, 9/14/2023. Reported: 02:57, 9/14/2023.
Arresting Officer Moore, A S