Below are the Union County arrests for 09-15-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Liles, Tisa Taramae
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Liles, Tisa Taramae (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Ivey, Pamela Shavon
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Ivey, Pamela Shavon (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Hagler, Jonathan Wayne
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Hagler, Jonathan Wayne (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Hardwick, Daniel Mack
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Hardwick, Daniel Mack (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, J M
|Name
|Knick, Jonathan Brent
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Knick, Jonathan Brent (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Withers, Henry Mazon
|Arrest Date
|09/15/2023
|Court Case
|202306919
|Charge
|Disorderly Conduct (M),
|Description
|Withers, Henry Mazon (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 5200-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/15/2023 20:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Bynum, J R