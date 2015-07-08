Below are the Union County arrests for 09-15-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Liles, Tisa Taramae
Arrest Date 09/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Liles, Tisa Taramae (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Ivey, Pamela Shavon
Arrest Date 09/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Ivey, Pamela Shavon (B /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Hagler, Jonathan Wayne
Arrest Date 09/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Hagler, Jonathan Wayne (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Parker, C S

Name Hardwick, Daniel Mack
Arrest Date 09/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Hardwick, Daniel Mack (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Horne, J M

Name Knick, Jonathan Brent
Arrest Date 09/15/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Knick, Jonathan Brent (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/15/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Withers, Henry Mazon
Arrest Date 09/15/2023
Court Case 202306919
Charge Disorderly Conduct (M),
Description Withers, Henry Mazon (B /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Disorderly Conduct (M), at 5200-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/15/2023 20:39.
Arresting Officer Bynum, J R