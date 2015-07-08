Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-16-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CALLES, ERIK ALBERTO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/18/1983
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-16 02:34:00
|Court Case
|22CR053038
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|WOMACK, KAPRI ASHLEY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/18/1993
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|182
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-16 12:41:00
|Court Case
|23CR413348-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|MCCALL, MAURICE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|7/30/1975
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-16 00:10:00
|Court Case
|23CR413112
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|7500
|Name
|LOCKHART, VERNON
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|3/4/1971
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-16 15:27:00
|Court Case
|23CR413373
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|MCDONALD, JAHLEN KEWON
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|2/2/2000
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-16 02:15:00
|Court Case
|23CR413101
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|STORY, MATTHEW SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|1/25/1990
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-16 01:12:00
|Court Case
|23CR413126
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000