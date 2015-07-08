Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-16-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CALLES, ERIK ALBERTO
Arrest Type
DOB 10/18/1983
Height 5.6
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-16 02:34:00
Court Case 22CR053038
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 10000

Name WOMACK, KAPRI ASHLEY
Arrest Type
DOB 2/18/1993
Height 5.7
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-16 12:41:00
Court Case 23CR413348-1
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 1000

Name MCCALL, MAURICE ANTONIO
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 7/30/1975
Height 5.8
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-16 00:10:00
Court Case 23CR413112
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 7500

Name LOCKHART, VERNON
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 3/4/1971
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-16 15:27:00
Court Case 23CR413373
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount 0

Name MCDONALD, JAHLEN KEWON
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 2/2/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-16 02:15:00
Court Case 23CR413101
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 0

Name STORY, MATTHEW SCOTT
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 1/25/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-16 01:12:00
Court Case 23CR413126
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000