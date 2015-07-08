Below are the Union County arrests for 09-16-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Padilla-garcia, Joel Antonio
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Speeding (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding,Dwlr Non Impa) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Non Impa) (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr) (M), And 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr) (M),
|Description
|Padilla-garcia, Joel Antonio (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding,dwlr Non Impa) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Non Impa) (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr) (M), and 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr) (M), at 2700-BLK E Monroe Expressway, Monroe, SC, on 9/16/2023 09:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M
|Name
|Phillips, David Eugene
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Phillips, David Eugene (W /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2023 10:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Webb, David Bernard
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2023
|Court Case
|202306143
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Webb, David Bernard (B /M/48) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2023 12:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Knotts, Effie Polk
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2023
|Court Case
|202306148
|Charge
|Breaking/Entering-Felony (F),
|Description
|Knotts, Effie Polk (B /F/63) Arrest on chrg of Breaking/entering-felony (F), at 600-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2023 13:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Brito, B
|Name
|Belk, Vontavius Raequan
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2023
|Court Case
|202306771
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwi) (M),
|Description
|Belk, Vontavius Raequan (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwi) (M), at 300-BLK Woodberry Dr, Wingate, NC, on 9/16/2023 14:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M
|Name
|Chambers, Ashtin Braion
|Arrest Date
|09/16/2023
|Court Case
|202306149
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 13) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 14) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Ashtin Braion (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 13) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 14) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 2100-BLK Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/16/2023 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A