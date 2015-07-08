Charge

1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 9) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 11) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 13) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 14) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),