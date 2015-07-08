Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-17-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GILBERT, RASHAUNA CASAUNDRA
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 8/23/1988
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-17 02:11:00
Court Case 22CR213148
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000

Name MINTZ, CHRISTOPHER LEE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 5/26/1968
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-17 08:10:00
Court Case 23CR413737
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name PASCUAL-DIAZ, VIDIAN ARQUIMEDES
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 8/27/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-17 00:03:00
Court Case 23CR413855
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name MIRANDA, JULIO MARTINEZ
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 12/23/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-17 10:38:00
Court Case 23CR413987
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 2500

Name RHYNE, ZIYON ANTHONY
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 5/10/2004
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-17 03:11:00
Court Case 23CR413878-1
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 20000

Name JOHN, MARK A
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 4/12/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-17 12:55:00
Court Case 23CR409598-1
Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond Amount 0