Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-17-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GILBERT, RASHAUNA CASAUNDRA
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|8/23/1988
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-17 02:11:00
|Court Case
|22CR213148
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|MINTZ, CHRISTOPHER LEE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|5/26/1968
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-17 08:10:00
|Court Case
|23CR413737
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|PASCUAL-DIAZ, VIDIAN ARQUIMEDES
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|8/27/1998
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-17 00:03:00
|Court Case
|23CR413855
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|MIRANDA, JULIO MARTINEZ
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|12/23/1995
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-17 10:38:00
|Court Case
|23CR413987
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|RHYNE, ZIYON ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|5/10/2004
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-17 03:11:00
|Court Case
|23CR413878-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|20000
|Name
|JOHN, MARK A
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|4/12/1976
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-17 12:55:00
|Court Case
|23CR409598-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
|Bond Amount
|0