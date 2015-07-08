Below are the Union County arrests for 09-17-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Griffin, Qui`darius Ra`shun
Arrest Date 09/17/2023
Court Case 202306939
Charge Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
Description Griffin, Qui`darius Ra`shun (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 4000-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2023 15:02.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Ritchie, Kevin Michael
Arrest Date 09/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Ritchie, Kevin Michael (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Price Dairy Rd, Unionville, NC, on 9/17/2023 15:28.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Cato, Melissa Lee
Arrest Date 09/17/2023
Court Case 202306181
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Cato, Melissa Lee (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2023 17:10.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Cantarell, Antonio
Arrest Date 09/17/2023
Court Case 202306181
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Cantarell, Antonio (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2023 17:10.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Elliott, Allan Fredrick
Arrest Date 09/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Elliott, Allan Fredrick (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 5400-BLK Amado St, Charlotte, NC, on 9/17/2023 01:42.
Arresting Officer Mcclendon, B R

Name Allen, Roderick Dominic
Arrest Date 09/17/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender, M (M),
Description Allen, Roderick Dominic (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2023 18:31.
Arresting Officer Parker, C S