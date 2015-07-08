Below are the Union County arrests for 09-17-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Griffin, Qui`darius Ra`shun
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2023
|Court Case
|202306939
|Charge
|Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
|Description
|Griffin, Qui`darius Ra`shun (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 4000-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2023 15:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Ritchie, Kevin Michael
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Ritchie, Kevin Michael (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 1000-BLK Price Dairy Rd, Unionville, NC, on 9/17/2023 15:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Cato, Melissa Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2023
|Court Case
|202306181
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Cato, Melissa Lee (W /F/52) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2023 17:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Cantarell, Antonio
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2023
|Court Case
|202306181
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Cantarell, Antonio (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2023 17:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Elliott, Allan Fredrick
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Elliott, Allan Fredrick (B /M/59) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 5400-BLK Amado St, Charlotte, NC, on 9/17/2023 01:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B R
|Name
|Allen, Roderick Dominic
|Arrest Date
|09/17/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender, M (M),
|Description
|Allen, Roderick Dominic (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Weekender, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/17/2023 18:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S