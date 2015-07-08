Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-18-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|QUADIR, NADIR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/3/1981
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|179
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-18 12:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HUDSON, LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|9/10/1973
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-18 09:41:00
|Court Case
|23CR415584-1
|Charge Description
|FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|JEFFERSON, LATRICE SHAUNTAINE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|3/10/1978
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-18 10:48:00
|Court Case
|20CRS218715
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|STANCIL, ERIC DEONTRE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|4/9/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-18 10:39:00
|Court Case
|22CR349666-1
|Charge Description
|C/S – POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AT JA
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|JOHNSON, TYRONE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|9/8/1965
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|218
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-18 10:59:00
|Court Case
|23CR271825
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|SANDERS, COREY ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|3/25/1986
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-18 10:17:00
|Court Case
|23CR414612
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2000