Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-18-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name QUADIR, NADIR
Arrest Type
DOB 9/3/1981
Height 5.11
Weight 179
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-18 12:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HUDSON, LAMONT
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/10/1973
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-18 09:41:00
Court Case 23CR415584-1
Charge Description FALSE IMPRISONMENT
Bond Amount 1000

Name JEFFERSON, LATRICE SHAUNTAINE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 3/10/1978
Height 5.3
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-18 10:48:00
Court Case 20CRS218715
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000

Name STANCIL, ERIC DEONTRE
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 4/9/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-18 10:39:00
Court Case 22CR349666-1
Charge Description C/S – POSSESS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AT JA
Bond Amount 0

Name JOHNSON, TYRONE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/8/1965
Height 5.9
Weight 218
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-18 10:59:00
Court Case 23CR271825
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 5000

Name SANDERS, COREY ANTONIO
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 3/25/1986
Height 4.11
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-18 10:17:00
Court Case 23CR414612
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2000