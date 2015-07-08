Below are the Union County arrests for 09-18-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Barrett, Ivan Lavelle
|Arrest Date
|09/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6Yr (F) And 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 1St Deg (F),
|Description
|Barrett, Ivan Lavelle (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Statutory Rape / Sex Offense Def >= 6yr (F) and 2) Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor – 1st Deg (F), at 300-BLK Chestnut Pkwy, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/18/2023 06:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Orlando, D C
|Name
|Powers, Deborah Lynn
|Arrest Date
|09-18-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Powers, Deborah Lynn (W /F/52) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 6300-BLK New Hope Church Rd, Marshville, NC, between 20:00, 9/17/2023 and 06:13, 9/18/2023. Reported: 06:13, 9/18/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Ingram, Varya Tashunda
|Arrest Date
|09/18/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ingram, Varya Tashunda (B /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/18/2023 10:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Interference With Electric/gas/water Meters
|Arrest Date
|09-18-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Union Power Cooperative VICTIM of Interference With Electric/gas/water Meters (C), at 6600-BLK Edwards Farm Ln, Monroe, NC, between 10:45, 9/17/2023 and 10:46, 9/18/2023. Reported: 10:46, 9/18/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Lukinoff, Jessica Nicole
|Arrest Date
|09/18/2023
|Court Case
|202306078
|Charge
|Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F),
|Description
|Lukinoff, Jessica Nicole (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/18/2023 10:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Donnelly, C
|Name
|Garcia, Victor Luis
|Arrest Date
|09-18-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Garcia, Victor Luis (B /M/34) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 1000-BLK Landsford Rd, Marshville, NC, between 11:11, 9/14/2023 and 11:12, 9/18/2023. Reported: 11:12, 9/18/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E