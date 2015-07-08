Below are the Union County arrests for 09-19-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Easterling, Dion Matthew
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Unsealed Wine/Liq In Pass Area (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 5) No Liability Insurance (M),
|Description
|Easterling, Dion Matthew (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Unsealed Wine/liq In Pass Area (M), 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 5) No Liability Insurance (M), at Cabarrus County Jail, Concord, NC, on 9/19/2023 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Mcwhorter, Jeremy John
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Mcwhorter, Jeremy John (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2023 19:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Rutledge, J A
|Name
|Walker, Tyrone Arnez
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2023
|Court Case
|202306229
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Walker, Tyrone Arnez (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1600-BLK Walkup Av/n Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2023 21:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Matheu, Sandy Carranza
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2023
|Court Case
|202306231
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Changing Of Price (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Matheu, Sandy Carranza (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-changing Of Price (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2023 22:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Torres, Daniel Jose
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2023
|Court Case
|202300844
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd Sch I Cs (F), 2) Felony Possession Sch Vi Cs (F), 3) Pwisd Marijuana (F), 4) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), 4) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (M) (F), And 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Torres, Daniel Jose (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd Sch I Cs (F), 2) Felony Possession Sch Vi Cs (F), 3) Pwisd Marijuana (F), 4) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), 4) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (m) (F), and 5) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 4100-BLK Old Monroe Rd/chestnut Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/19/2023 01:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Dennis, W T
|Name
|Efird, Candice Marie
|Arrest Date
|09/19/2023
|Court Case
|202306214
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Assessment & Treatment Review), (F),
|Description
|Efird, Candice Marie (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (assessment & Treatment Review), (F), at 2700-BLK Iveywood Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/19/2023 02:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A