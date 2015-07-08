Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-20-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PHILLIPS, WENDELL HUGH
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 7/30/1958
Height 5.8
Weight 207
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-20 00:19:00
Court Case 23CR412778
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount 0

Name SWAIN, PATRICK MICHAEL
Arrest Type
DOB 11/8/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-20 00:56:00
Court Case 23CR405104
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 0

Name MBACKE, CHEIKHOUNA
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 8/16/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-20 02:05:00
Court Case 21CR704946
Charge Description PUBLIC ORDER-FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 400

Name PATTON, SHAWN
Arrest Type
DOB 6/6/1971
Height 6.5
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-20 01:31:00
Court Case 23CR416131-01
Charge Description KIDNAPPING – SECOND DEGREE
Bond Amount 0

Name SIMPSON, SHAVONDA
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 3/3/1983
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-20 03:35:00
Court Case 21CR201729
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500

Name PINNOCK, DOWAN HORACE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/3/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-20 08:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount