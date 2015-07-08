Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-20-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PHILLIPS, WENDELL HUGH
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|7/30/1958
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|207
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-20 00:19:00
|Court Case
|23CR412778
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|SWAIN, PATRICK MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/8/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-20 00:56:00
|Court Case
|23CR405104
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|MBACKE, CHEIKHOUNA
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|8/16/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-20 02:05:00
|Court Case
|21CR704946
|Charge Description
|PUBLIC ORDER-FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|400
|Name
|PATTON, SHAWN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/6/1971
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-20 01:31:00
|Court Case
|23CR416131-01
|Charge Description
|KIDNAPPING – SECOND DEGREE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|SIMPSON, SHAVONDA
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|3/3/1983
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-20 03:35:00
|Court Case
|21CR201729
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|PINNOCK, DOWAN HORACE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/3/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-20 08:05:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount