Description

Wallace, Madonna Kia (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (show Cause After Ftc) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (habitual Larceny) (F), at 2000-BLK Lancaster Ave Apt B, Monroe, NC, on 9/20/2023 13:43.