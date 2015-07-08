Below are the Union County arrests for 09-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Peralta, Paula Florencia
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2023
|Court Case
|202307079
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Peralta, Paula Florencia (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5700-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/21/2023 03:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Chesney, Sarah Kaitlind
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ, M (M),
|Description
|Chesney, Sarah Kaitlind (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at Meck County Jhail, Charlotte, NC, on 9/21/2023 08:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Jackson, Lachanda Kendra
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2023
|Court Case
|202306266
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Jackson, Lachanda Kendra (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 600-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2023 12:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Moore, Matthew Lee
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2023
|Court Case
|202307048
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Violation B&E) (F),
|Description
|Moore, Matthew Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation B&e) (F), at 4400-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2023 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Wall, Cedric Marcell
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2023
|Court Case
|202306277
|Charge
|1) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 2) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 3) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), 5) Probation Violation (F), And 6) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Wall, Cedric Marcell (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 2) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 3) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), 5) Probation Violation (F), and 6) Probation Violation (F), at 300-BLK Morgan Mill Rd/walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2023 18:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Willoughby, Jamarius Rikeem
|Arrest Date
|09/21/2023
|Court Case
|202306278
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Willoughby, Jamarius Rikeem (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2023 19:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Lange, D