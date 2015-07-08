Below are the Union County arrests for 09-21-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Peralta, Paula Florencia
Arrest Date 09/21/2023
Court Case 202307079
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Peralta, Paula Florencia (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 5700-BLK W Hwy 74, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/21/2023 03:49.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Chesney, Sarah Kaitlind
Arrest Date 09/21/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ, M (M),
Description Chesney, Sarah Kaitlind (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ, M (M), at Meck County Jhail, Charlotte, NC, on 9/21/2023 08:45.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Jackson, Lachanda Kendra
Arrest Date 09/21/2023
Court Case 202306266
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Jackson, Lachanda Kendra (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 600-BLK Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2023 12:13.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Moore, Matthew Lee
Arrest Date 09/21/2023
Court Case 202307048
Charge 1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Probation Violation B&E) (F),
Description Moore, Matthew Lee (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (probation Violation B&e) (F), at 4400-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2023 16:00.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Wall, Cedric Marcell
Arrest Date 09/21/2023
Court Case 202306277
Charge 1) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 2) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 3) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), 5) Probation Violation (F), And 6) Probation Violation (F),
Description Wall, Cedric Marcell (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 2) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 3) Fel Probation Violation Out Of County (F), 4) Probation Violation (F), 5) Probation Violation (F), and 6) Probation Violation (F), at 300-BLK Morgan Mill Rd/walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2023 18:29.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Willoughby, Jamarius Rikeem
Arrest Date 09/21/2023
Court Case 202306278
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Willoughby, Jamarius Rikeem (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 9/21/2023 19:29.
Arresting Officer Lange, D