Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-22-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCCLURE, THOMAS EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/25/1979
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-22 09:58:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|IVEY, SHAWN TAYLOR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/29/1969
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-22 09:37:00
|Court Case
|23CR001055
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|ROGERS, ANTHONY JAMEEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/6/1996
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-22 08:30:00
|Court Case
|23CRS280249
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|50000
|Name
|PARRISH, TERRY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/1/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-22 12:00:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HAMMONDS, ANDRA L
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/13/1996
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-22 13:03:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JEFFERS, DOUGLAS KILDE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/27/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-22 11:46:00
|Court Case
|23CR418198
|Charge Description
|FUGITIVE/EXTRADITION OTHER STATE
|Bond Amount
|25000