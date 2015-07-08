Below are the Union County arrests for 09-22-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wendell, Brandon Christopher
Arrest Date 09/22/2023
Court Case 202307134
Charge 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Wendell, Brandon Christopher (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 2500-BLK W Monroe Expressway, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2023 18:24.
Arresting Officer Evans, C T

Name Dubose, Daiyuntra Rekem
Arrest Date 09/22/2023
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Dubose, Daiyuntra Rekem (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), [Missing Address], on 9/22/2023 20:00.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D

Name Knotts, Vincent Edward
Arrest Date 09/22/2023
Court Case 202306301
Charge Animal Nuisance (M),
Description Knotts, Vincent Edward (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 1100-BLK Helen St, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2023 20:01.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Lee, Jordan Desean
Arrest Date 09/22/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M),
Description Lee, Jordan Desean (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), at 1100-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/22/2023 23:36.
Arresting Officer Dennis, W T

Name Blakeney, Laquice Zalisha
Arrest Date 09/22/2023
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Blakeney, Laquice Zalisha (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, Nc, SC, on 9/22/2023 10:02.
Arresting Officer Carswell, K A

Name Little, Anthony Denilo
Arrest Date 09/22/2023
Court Case 202307121
Charge Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M),
Description Little, Anthony Denilo (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2023 11:41.
Arresting Officer Kiker, C T