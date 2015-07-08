Below are the Union County arrests for 09-22-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wendell, Brandon Christopher
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2023
|Court Case
|202307134
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Wendell, Brandon Christopher (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 2500-BLK W Monroe Expressway, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2023 18:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, C T
|Name
|Dubose, Daiyuntra Rekem
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Dubose, Daiyuntra Rekem (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), [Missing Address], on 9/22/2023 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Knotts, Vincent Edward
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2023
|Court Case
|202306301
|Charge
|Animal Nuisance (M),
|Description
|Knotts, Vincent Edward (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Animal Nuisance (M), at 1100-BLK Helen St, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2023 20:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Lee, Jordan Desean
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Lee, Jordan Desean (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), at 1100-BLK Stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 9/22/2023 23:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Dennis, W T
|Name
|Blakeney, Laquice Zalisha
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Blakeney, Laquice Zalisha (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, Nc, SC, on 9/22/2023 10:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A
|Name
|Little, Anthony Denilo
|Arrest Date
|09/22/2023
|Court Case
|202307121
|Charge
|Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M),
|Description
|Little, Anthony Denilo (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Dv Protective Order Viol, M (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/22/2023 11:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Kiker, C T