Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-23-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COVINGTON, JASON SHAVIEL
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 9/13/1996
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-23 05:25:00
Court Case 23CR418691
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 0

Name WHITE, MICHAEL CHRISTOPER
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 5/4/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-23 03:53:00
Court Case 23CR418785
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000

Name JENKINS, BRIAN
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 7/26/1989
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-23 10:14:00
Court Case 23CR414459-01
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000

Name NIXON, PEYTON TAYLOR
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 11/19/2003
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-23 09:20:00
Court Case 23CR418842-01
Charge Description LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
Bond Amount 2000

Name DONALDSON, KANAAN
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 7/24/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-23 12:12:00
Court Case 22CR350390-01
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE – AGG.PHYS.FORCE
Bond Amount 500

Name HOWZE, ZACHARY
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 6/17/1961
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-23 10:25:00
Court Case 23CR100153
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 0