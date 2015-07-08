Below are the Union County arrests for 09-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wyatt, Cory Justin
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2023
|Court Case
|202306324
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Wyatt, Cory Justin (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2700-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2023 22:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Marsh, Christopher Jule
|Arrest Date
|09-23-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Marsh, Christopher Jule (W /M/34) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 8099 E Hwy 218/holly School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 9/23/2023 10:03:07 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Eucebio-saguilan, Felipe Neri
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2023
|Court Case
|202307138
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Eucebio-saguilan, Felipe Neri (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 1300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2023 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Cuthbertson, Cedric Anthony
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2023
|Court Case
|202306307
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Cuthbertson, Cedric Anthony (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1100-BLK Skyway Dr/w Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2023 00:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Rorie, Desmond Austell
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2023
|Court Case
|202307139
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Rorie, Desmond Austell (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 3300-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2023 05:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Russell, M T
|Name
|Marsh, Christopher Jule
|Arrest Date
|09/23/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Marsh, Christopher Jule (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 8500-BLK E Hwy 218, Marshville, NC, on 9/23/2023 06:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E