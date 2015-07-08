Below are the Union County arrests for 09-23-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wyatt, Cory Justin
Arrest Date 09/23/2023
Court Case 202306324
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Wyatt, Cory Justin (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2700-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2023 22:59.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Marsh, Christopher Jule
Arrest Date 09-23-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Marsh, Christopher Jule (W /M/34) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 8099 E Hwy 218/holly School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 9/23/2023 10:03:07 AM.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Eucebio-saguilan, Felipe Neri
Arrest Date 09/23/2023
Court Case 202307138
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Eucebio-saguilan, Felipe Neri (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 1300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2023 00:00.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Cuthbertson, Cedric Anthony
Arrest Date 09/23/2023
Court Case 202306307
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Cuthbertson, Cedric Anthony (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 1100-BLK Skyway Dr/w Phifer St, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2023 00:08.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Rorie, Desmond Austell
Arrest Date 09/23/2023
Court Case 202307139
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Rorie, Desmond Austell (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 3300-BLK Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/23/2023 05:47.
Arresting Officer Russell, M T

Name Marsh, Christopher Jule
Arrest Date 09/23/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Speeding (M),
Description Marsh, Christopher Jule (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Speeding (M), at 8500-BLK E Hwy 218, Marshville, NC, on 9/23/2023 06:09.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E