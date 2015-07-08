Below are the Union County arrests for 09-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Evans, Jimmy V
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Evans, Jimmy V (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4600-BLK Springview Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 9/24/2023 22:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Kamiche, Sonja Christine
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Kamiche, Sonja Christine (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4600-BLK Springview Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 9/24/2023 22:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Cruz, Luis Antonio
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2023
|Court Case
|202306341
|Charge
|1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Cruz, Luis Antonio (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 300-BLK E Franklin St/e Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2023 23:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Patino Garcia, Yuliana
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2023
|Court Case
|202306342
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Patino Garcia, Yuliana (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 300-BLK E Franklin St/e Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2023 23:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Almond, Raymonette Charl
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2023
|Court Case
|202306326
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Almond, Raymonette Charl (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 400-BLK W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2023 01:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Sweatt, M
|Name
|Wall, Brandon Drelle
|Arrest Date
|09/24/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Flee/Elude) (F),
|Description
|Wall, Brandon Drelle (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (flee/elude) (F), at 100-BLK N Washington St, Wadesboro, NC, on 9/24/2023 17:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, W R