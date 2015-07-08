Description

Cruz, Luis Antonio (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 300-BLK E Franklin St/e Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2023 23:28.