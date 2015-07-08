Below are the Union County arrests for 09-24-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Evans, Jimmy V
Arrest Date 09/24/2023
Court Case
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Evans, Jimmy V (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4600-BLK Springview Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 9/24/2023 22:36.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Kamiche, Sonja Christine
Arrest Date 09/24/2023
Court Case
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Kamiche, Sonja Christine (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 4600-BLK Springview Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 9/24/2023 22:39.
Arresting Officer Strickland, J R

Name Cruz, Luis Antonio
Arrest Date 09/24/2023
Court Case 202306341
Charge 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
Description Cruz, Luis Antonio (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 300-BLK E Franklin St/e Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2023 23:28.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Patino Garcia, Yuliana
Arrest Date 09/24/2023
Court Case 202306342
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Patino Garcia, Yuliana (W /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 300-BLK E Franklin St/e Windsor St, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2023 23:34.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Almond, Raymonette Charl
Arrest Date 09/24/2023
Court Case 202306326
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Almond, Raymonette Charl (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 400-BLK W Crowell St, Monroe, NC, on 9/24/2023 01:26.
Arresting Officer Sweatt, M

Name Wall, Brandon Drelle
Arrest Date 09/24/2023
Court Case
Charge Writ (Flee/Elude) (F),
Description Wall, Brandon Drelle (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Writ (flee/elude) (F), at 100-BLK N Washington St, Wadesboro, NC, on 9/24/2023 17:15.
Arresting Officer Martin, W R