Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-25-2023 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|BROWN, JERMICHAEL DIONNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/1/1980
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-25 01:08:00
|Court Case
|23CR419819-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|PERRY, RICHARD
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|11/19/1962
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-25 09:05:00
|Court Case
|18CR019417
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|SMITH, AMANDA LEIGH
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|10/24/1994
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-25 15:57:00
|Court Case
|23CR372767-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|JACKSON, KRISTEN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/17/2000
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-25 00:21:00
|Court Case
|23CR419924
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|STEVENS, BRIAN WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|5/29/1971
|Height
|6.02
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-25 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CRS014770
|Charge Description
|PROBATION VIOLATION – OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|20000
|Name
|UBILES, MAURICE MANUEL
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|6/5/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-25 11:45:00
|Court Case
|23CR420479-1
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
|Bond Amount
|200000