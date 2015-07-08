Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-25-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BROWN, JERMICHAEL DIONNE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/1/1980
Height 5.11
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-25 01:08:00
Court Case 23CR419819-1
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 0

Name PERRY, RICHARD
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 11/19/1962
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-25 09:05:00
Court Case 18CR019417
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500

Name SMITH, AMANDA LEIGH
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 10/24/1994
Height 5.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-25 15:57:00
Court Case 23CR372767-1
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 2000

Name JACKSON, KRISTEN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/17/2000
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-25 00:21:00
Court Case 23CR419924
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 0

Name STEVENS, BRIAN WAYNE
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 5/29/1971
Height 6.02
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-25 00:00:00
Court Case 22CRS014770
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION – OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 20000

Name UBILES, MAURICE MANUEL
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 6/5/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-25 11:45:00
Court Case 23CR420479-1
Charge Description ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
Bond Amount 200000