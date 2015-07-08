Below are the Union County arrests for 09-25-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Janica, John Jay
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2023
|Court Case
|202306356
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Janica, John Jay (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2023 14:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, S B
|Name
|Langston, Ricky Ray
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opiates By Sell (F) And 2) Trafficking In Opiates By Possession (F),
|Description
|Langston, Ricky Ray (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opiates By Sell (F) and 2) Trafficking In Opiates By Possession (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2023 12:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, P M
|Name
|Lowery, Ramarcus Donta
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Lowery, Ramarcus Donta (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2023 15:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Marban-figueroa, O
|Name
|Blakeney, Marie Etta
|Arrest Date
|09-25-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Blakeney, Marie Etta (B /F/32) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at Us 74/skyway Dr, Monroe, on 9/25/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Ford, Kobe
|Arrest Date
|09/25/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Ford, Kobe (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/25/2023 16:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Millbridge Homeowners Association Inc VICTIM of Injury To Real Property
|Arrest Date
|09-25-2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Millbridge Homeowners Association Inc VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 2800-BLK Creekview Dr, Waxhaw, NC, between 18:00, 9/24/2023 and 11:14, 9/25/2023. Reported: 11:14, 9/25/2023.
|Arresting Officer
|Wall, K