Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-26-2023 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|HOWARD, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|7/21/1987
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-26 01:26:00
|Court Case
|23CR420808
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|KEITH, DOUGLAS EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|1/25/1979
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-26 10:30:00
|Court Case
|22CR100263
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BARNES, NIGUEL RASHEED
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|9/18/1998
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-26 15:08:00
|Court Case
|23CR419790-01
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|ORMAND, MICHAEL BRIAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/15/1970
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-26 02:17:00
|Court Case
|23CR420818-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|KOYA, OLUWATOMI OLUFEMI
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|4/14/1988
|Height
|5.04
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-26 00:00:00
|Court Case
|17CVD009033
|Charge Description
|NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BROWN, ROSALYN DENISE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|5/21/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-26 15:56:00
|Court Case
|16CR004492
|Charge Description
|DEFRAUDING TAXI DRIVER
|Bond Amount
|5000