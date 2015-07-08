Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-26-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOWARD, ANTHONY
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 7/21/1987
Height 6.1
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-26 01:26:00
Court Case 23CR420808
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name KEITH, DOUGLAS EUGENE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 1/25/1979
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-26 10:30:00
Court Case 22CR100263
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name BARNES, NIGUEL RASHEED
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 9/18/1998
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-26 15:08:00
Court Case 23CR419790-01
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 0

Name ORMAND, MICHAEL BRIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/15/1970
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-26 02:17:00
Court Case 23CR420818-1
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name KOYA, OLUWATOMI OLUFEMI
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 4/14/1988
Height 5.04
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-26 00:00:00
Court Case 17CVD009033
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount 0

Name BROWN, ROSALYN DENISE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 5/21/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-26 15:56:00
Court Case 16CR004492
Charge Description DEFRAUDING TAXI DRIVER
Bond Amount 5000