Below are the Union County arrests for 09-26-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Marin, Diego Andres
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2023
|Court Case
|202307225
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Marin, Diego Andres (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 4000-BLK Shadow Pines Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/26/2023 21:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Garcia, America
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Garcia, America (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at Fowler Secrest Rd, Moroe, NC, on 9/26/2023 07:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Stewart, J R
|Name
|Goans, Samantha Marie
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Liability Insurance (M), And 3) Fail To Yield To Left Turn (M),
|Description
|Goans, Samantha Marie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Liability Insurance (M), and 3) Fail To Yield To Left Turn (M), at Nc-218, on 9/26/2023 21:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, J M
|Name
|Anderson, Brian O`neal
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2023
|Court Case
|202304659
|Charge
|1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 5) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Anderson, Brian O`neal (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 5) Financial Card Theft (F), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2023 09:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Suarez, Ines
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2023
|Court Case
|202307225
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Suarez, Ines (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4000-BLK Shadow Pines Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/26/2023 21:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, M L
|Name
|Mccall, Heather Louise
|Arrest Date
|09/26/2023
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Mccall, Heather Louise (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2800-BLK L J Whitley Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2023 09:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Rudar, C B