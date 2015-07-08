Below are the Union County arrests for 09-26-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Marin, Diego Andres
Arrest Date 09/26/2023
Court Case 202307225
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Marin, Diego Andres (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 4000-BLK Shadow Pines Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/26/2023 21:22.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Garcia, America
Arrest Date 09/26/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), And 3) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Garcia, America (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), and 3) Drive Left Of Center (M), at Fowler Secrest Rd, Moroe, NC, on 9/26/2023 07:20.
Arresting Officer Stewart, J R

Name Goans, Samantha Marie
Arrest Date 09/26/2023
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Liability Insurance (M), And 3) Fail To Yield To Left Turn (M),
Description Goans, Samantha Marie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) No Liability Insurance (M), and 3) Fail To Yield To Left Turn (M), at Nc-218, on 9/26/2023 21:37.
Arresting Officer Horne, J M

Name Anderson, Brian O`neal
Arrest Date 09/26/2023
Court Case 202304659
Charge 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), And 5) Financial Card Theft (F),
Description Anderson, Brian O`neal (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 5) Financial Card Theft (F), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2023 09:29.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Suarez, Ines
Arrest Date 09/26/2023
Court Case 202307225
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Suarez, Ines (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 4000-BLK Shadow Pines Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 9/26/2023 21:42.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, M L

Name Mccall, Heather Louise
Arrest Date 09/26/2023
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Mccall, Heather Louise (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2800-BLK L J Whitley Rd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2023 09:50.
Arresting Officer Rudar, C B