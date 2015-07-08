Description

Anderson, Brian O`neal (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 4) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), and 5) Financial Card Theft (F), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 9/26/2023 09:29.