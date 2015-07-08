Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-27-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WALKER, PAUL KRISTOFFER-EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|5/26/1972
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-27 11:50:00
|Court Case
|23CR420973
|Charge Description
|FAIL REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
|Bond Amount
|50000
|Name
|JN-MARIE, TAMAIYA LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|2/9/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-27 10:35:00
|Court Case
|22CRS219398
|Charge Description
|CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|SURRATT, STEVEN RAY
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|7/31/1980
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|162
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-27 13:33:00
|Court Case
|22CR363576
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|CURLEE, JASON
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|7/9/1978
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-27 12:46:00
|Court Case
|23CR422125
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|HARRIS, ANTHONY JEROME
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|5/30/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|290
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-27 02:25:00
|Court Case
|23CR306876
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|MOSS, DARIUS
|Arrest Type
|FELONY
|DOB
|12/30/1978
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-27 14:00:00
|Court Case
|23CR418044
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|10000