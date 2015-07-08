Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-27-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WALKER, PAUL KRISTOFFER-EDWARD
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 5/26/1972
Height 5.9
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-27 11:50:00
Court Case 23CR420973
Charge Description FAIL REGISTER SEX OFFENDER
Bond Amount 50000

Name JN-MARIE, TAMAIYA LAMAR
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 2/9/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-27 10:35:00
Court Case 22CRS219398
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGRS WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000

Name SURRATT, STEVEN RAY
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 7/31/1980
Height 5.8
Weight 162
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-27 13:33:00
Court Case 22CR363576
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
Bond Amount 2000

Name CURLEE, JASON
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 7/9/1978
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-27 12:46:00
Court Case 23CR422125
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 10000

Name HARRIS, ANTHONY JEROME
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 5/30/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 290
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-27 02:25:00
Court Case 23CR306876
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000

Name MOSS, DARIUS
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 12/30/1978
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-27 14:00:00
Court Case 23CR418044
Charge Description ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 10000