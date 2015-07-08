Description

Baker, Etrinity Somon Marnay (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2600-BLK Blk E Us 74 Expressway, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2023 14:39.