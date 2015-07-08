Below are the Union County arrests for 09-27-2023. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Baker, Etrinity Somon Marnay
Arrest Date 09/27/2023
Court Case 202307256
Charge 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Baker, Etrinity Somon Marnay (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Identity Theft (F), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2600-BLK Blk E Us 74 Expressway, Monroe, NC, on 9/27/2023 14:39.
Arresting Officer Gobey, B F

Name Boeving, Daniel Steven
Arrest Date 09-27-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Boeving, Daniel Steven (W /M/55) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 7510 Concord Hwy, Fairview, on 9/27/2023 5:27:20 AM.
Arresting Officer Self, J B

Name Goncharov, Valeriya Viktorovna
Arrest Date 09-27-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Goncharov, Valeriya Viktorovna (W /F/26) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 1010 E Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, on 9/27/2023 10:29:30 AM.
Arresting Officer Self, J B

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz
Arrest Date 09-27-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (C), at 2200-BLK Walters Division Rd, Monroe, NC, on 01:25, 9/27/2023. Reported: 01:25, 9/27/2023.
Arresting Officer Malone, M R

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation
Arrest Date 09-27-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 02:05, 9/27/2023 and 02:06, 9/27/2023. Reported: 02:06, 9/27/2023.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine
Arrest Date 09-27-2023
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine (C), at 3800-BLK Story Ln, Monroe, NC, between 03:35, 9/27/2023 and 03:36, 9/27/2023. Reported: 03:36, 9/27/2023.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J