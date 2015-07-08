Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-28-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ALEMAN-NAVA, FREDDIE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/4/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-28 01:49:00
Court Case 23CR422597
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST WITH MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 0

Name GRISHAM, ANTONIO
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 9/27/1996
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-28 10:06:00
Court Case 23CR422847
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE – AGG.PHYS.FORCE
Bond Amount 0

Name SCOTT, XAVIA LAMONT
Arrest Type
DOB 4/20/1975
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-28 00:40:00
Court Case 23CR311160
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000

Name VASQUEZ-HERNANDEZ, CRISTIAN ALEXIS
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 8/31/1993
Height 5.10
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-28 11:44:00
Court Case 23CR42280
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE – AGG.PHYS.FORCE
Bond Amount 0

Name LONG, SHELBY COLET
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 7/12/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-28 00:09:00
Court Case 23CR422588
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name HOLDEN, STEVEN
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 10/21/1990
Height 6.01
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2023-09-28 00:00:00
Court Case NO FILE #
Charge Description IV-D NON-SUPPORT OF CHILD
Bond Amount 0