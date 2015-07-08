Below are the CMPD arrests for 09-28-2023 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ALEMAN-NAVA, FREDDIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/4/2000
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-28 01:49:00
|Court Case
|23CR422597
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST WITH MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|GRISHAM, ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|9/27/1996
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-28 10:06:00
|Court Case
|23CR422847
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE – AGG.PHYS.FORCE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|SCOTT, XAVIA LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/20/1975
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-28 00:40:00
|Court Case
|23CR311160
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|VASQUEZ-HERNANDEZ, CRISTIAN ALEXIS
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|8/31/1993
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-28 11:44:00
|Court Case
|23CR42280
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE – AGG.PHYS.FORCE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|LONG, SHELBY COLET
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|7/12/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-28 00:09:00
|Court Case
|23CR422588
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOLDEN, STEVEN
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|10/21/1990
|Height
|6.01
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2023-09-28 00:00:00
|Court Case
|NO FILE #
|Charge Description
|IV-D NON-SUPPORT OF CHILD
|Bond Amount
|0